Toby Dershowitz and Aykan Erdemir join The Greek Current to discuss the decision by FATF to place Turkey on its “grey list,” look at Turkey’s history with the money laundering and terror financing watchdog, and demonstrate how this designation shows yet again that NATO member Turkey continues to offer a permissive jurisdiction for terror finance, sanctions evasion, and money laundering under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule.