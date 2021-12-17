PODCASTS

The Turkey-Russia relationship: ‘Collusion or Collision?’

The Turkey-Russia relationship: ‘Collusion or Collision?’

Aykan Erdemir and John Hardie, two of the authors of a recent report for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies titled “Collusion or Collision? Turkey-Russia Relations Under Erdogan and Putin” join The Greek Current to talk about Turkey’s drift away from the West, which has also seen it move closer to Russia. 

Erdemir is the senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Turkish lawmaker. Hardie is the research manager at FDD, and his own research focuses on Russian foreign and security policy, U.S. policy toward Russia, and transatlantic relations.

Greek Current
READ MORE
greece-pushes-ecb-to-keep-buying-its-bonds
PODCASTS

Greece pushes ECB to keep buying its bonds

bulgaria-elects-a-new-prime-minister-what-this-means-for-the-country-and-the-western-balkans
PODCASTS

Bulgaria elects a new prime minister: What this means for the country and the Western Balkans

is-bosnia-on-the-brink-of-collapse
PODCASTS

Is Bosnia on the brink of collapse?

climate-change-and-its-impacts-in-greece
PODCASTS

Climate change and its impacts in Greece

east-med-energy-bilateral-relations-with-israel-and-russia-the-focus-of-busy-diplomatic-week-for-mitsotakis
PODCASTS

East Med, energy, bilateral relations with Israel and Russia the focus of busy diplomatic week for Mitsotakis

pope-francis-wraps-up-five-day-visit-to-cyprus-and-greece
PODCASTS

Pope Francis wraps up five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece