The Turkey-Russia relationship: ‘Collusion or Collision?’

Aykan Erdemir and John Hardie, two of the authors of a recent report for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies titled “Collusion or Collision? Turkey-Russia Relations Under Erdogan and Putin” join The Greek Current to talk about Turkey’s drift away from the West, which has also seen it move closer to Russia.

Erdemir is the senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Turkish lawmaker. Hardie is the research manager at FDD, and his own research focuses on Russian foreign and security policy, U.S. policy toward Russia, and transatlantic relations.