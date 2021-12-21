PODCASTS

Will Greece acquire F-35 jets?

Last week the US Senate voted on and passed the NDAA, which included the U.S.-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act, which was introduced by Senators Bob Menendez and Marco Rubio.

The bill upgrades the defense cooperation between the US and Greece, and also includes language that would open the door for Greece to acquire F-35 fighter jets. This has revived talk in Athens about Greece’s possible acquisition of the fifth generation stealth fighter.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins The Greek Current to discuss the significance of the Menendez-Rubio amendment and what it will take for Greece to actually acquire F-35s. 

