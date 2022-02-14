PODCASTS

The killing of Qurayshi raises questions about Turkey’s links to ISIS

The killing of Qurayshi raises questions about Turkey’s links to ISIS

Expert David Phillips joins our host Thanos Davelis to talk about the recent counterterrorism operation against the Islamic State’s leader and look into the questions it raises about the links between Turkey and ISIS.

Phillips is the Director of the Program on Human Rights and Peace-building at Columbia University. Phillips is also a former senior adviser to the UN Secretariat and US State Department, and the author of the books “Frontline Syria: From Revolution to Proxy War,” “The Great Betrayal: How America Abandoned the Kurds and Lost the Middle East,” and “An Uncertain Ally: Turkey Under Erdogan’s Dictatorship.”

Greek Current
READ MORE
ecumenical-patriarch-greece-protest-to-turkey-over-dj-performance-at-sumela-monastery
PODCASTS

Ecumenical Patriarch, Greece protest to Turkey over DJ performance at Sumela monastery

turkeys-latest-dispute-of-greek-sovereignty-in-the-east-aegean
PODCASTS

Turkey’s latest dispute of Greek sovereignty in the east Aegean

greece-looks-to-counter-turkish-uavs-keeps-an-eye-on-the-russia-ukraine-crisis
PODCASTS

Greece looks to counter Turkish UAVs, keeps an eye on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

viva-wallet-jpmorgan-meta-and-greeces-startup-scene
PODCASTS

Viva Wallet, JPMorgan, Meta, and Greece’s startup scene

turkeys-drone-deal-with-ukraine-and-its-balancing-act-between-russia-and-nato
PODCASTS

Turkey’s drone deal with Ukraine and its balancing act between Russia and NATO

what-the-rise-in-popularity-of-kinal-means-for-greeces-political-scene
PODCASTS

What the rise in popularity of KINAL means for Greece’s political scene