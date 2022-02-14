The killing of Qurayshi raises questions about Turkey’s links to ISIS

Expert David Phillips joins our host Thanos Davelis to talk about the recent counterterrorism operation against the Islamic State’s leader and look into the questions it raises about the links between Turkey and ISIS.

Phillips is the Director of the Program on Human Rights and Peace-building at Columbia University. Phillips is also a former senior adviser to the UN Secretariat and US State Department, and the author of the books “Frontline Syria: From Revolution to Proxy War,” “The Great Betrayal: How America Abandoned the Kurds and Lost the Middle East,” and “An Uncertain Ally: Turkey Under Erdogan’s Dictatorship.”