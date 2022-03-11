Turkey’s relationship with Hamas in the spotlight

Expert Alan Makovsky joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss the recent visit by Israel’s president to Turkey, the state of relations between Jerusalem and Ankara, and the key issue of Turkey’s support for Hamas. We also explore why the US should press Turkey to end its ties to Hamas.

Makovsky is a senior fellow for national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress, and has worked on Turkey and the region in several capacities, including as a senior staff member on the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives and at the State Department.