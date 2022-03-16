Will the war in Ukraine reshape Russia’s influence in the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Africa?

Ambassador Marc Pierini, the author of a recent piece titled “Moscow’s Southern Accent?,” joins our host Thanos Davelis to look at how the war in Ukraine will reshape the role that Russia will be able to play in the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Africa.

Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective. Prior to this, Pierini was a career EU diplomat, and served as EU ambassador to Turkey.