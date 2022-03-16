PODCASTS

Will the war in Ukraine reshape Russia’s influence in the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Africa?

Will the war in Ukraine reshape Russia’s influence in the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Africa?

Ambassador Marc Pierini, the author of a recent piece titled “Moscow’s Southern Accent?,” joins our host Thanos Davelis to look at how the war in Ukraine will reshape the role that Russia will be able to play in the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Africa.

Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective. Prior to this, Pierini was a career EU diplomat, and served as EU ambassador to Turkey.

Greek Current
READ MORE
sanctions-on-russia-and-the-impact-on-cyprus
PODCASTS

Sanctions on Russia and the impact on Cyprus

is-the-war-in-ukraine-prompting-the-west-to-give-erdogan-a-free-pass-on-democracy-human-rights-and-other-issues
PODCASTS

Is the war in Ukraine prompting the West to give Erdogan a free pass on democracy, human rights, and other issues?

turkeys-relationship-with-hamas-in-the-spotlight
PODCASTS

Turkey’s relationship with Hamas in the spotlight

how-will-sanctions-on-russia-impact-greeces-economy
PODCASTS

How will sanctions on Russia impact Greece’s economy?

is-turkeys-balancing-act-becoming-more-complicated-as-war-rages-in-ukraine
PODCASTS

Is Turkey’s balancing act becoming more complicated as war rages in Ukraine?

is-putins-invasion-of-ukraine-an-accelerator-for-eu-defense
PODCASTS

Is Putin’s invasion of Ukraine an accelerator for EU defense?