PODCASTS

New FSRU in Alexandroupoli highlights Greece’s key role as a regional energy hub

New FSRU in Alexandroupoli highlights Greece’s key role as a regional energy hub

The official launch of the new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) at Alexandroupoli is taking place on Tuesday this week. 

This marks an important milestone not only for Greece’s role as a regional energy hub, but also for the Balkans. 

The launch will take place with the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria and North Macedonia, and the president of Serbia in attendance, along with the energy ministers of all four countries. 

Dr Theodore Tsakiris joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss the significance of the new FSRU in Alexandroupoli for Greece and the region. 

Dr Tsakiris is an associate professor for geopolitics and energy policy at the University of Nicosia and a member of the board of directors of DESFA, the Greek Natural Gas Transmission System Operator.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Mitsotakis’ visit to DC, what it means for US-Greece relations, and more
PODCASTS

Mitsotakis’ visit to DC, what it means for US-Greece relations, and more

Greece’s key role in efforts wean the Balkans off Russian gas
PODCASTS

Greece’s key role in efforts wean the Balkans off Russian gas

A ‘travesty of justice’: The conviction of Osman Kavala and the US response
PODCASTS

A ‘travesty of justice’: The conviction of Osman Kavala and the US response

The state of religious freedom in Turkey
PODCASTS

The state of religious freedom in Turkey

Vandalism at Hagia Sophia raises concerns about the UNESCO site
PODCASTS

Vandalism at Hagia Sophia raises concerns about the UNESCO site

Greece’s response to the energy crisis and to rising costs
PODCASTS

Greece’s response to the energy crisis and to rising costs