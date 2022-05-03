New FSRU in Alexandroupoli highlights Greece’s key role as a regional energy hub

The official launch of the new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) at Alexandroupoli is taking place on Tuesday this week.

This marks an important milestone not only for Greece’s role as a regional energy hub, but also for the Balkans.

The launch will take place with the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria and North Macedonia, and the president of Serbia in attendance, along with the energy ministers of all four countries.

Dr Theodore Tsakiris joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss the significance of the new FSRU in Alexandroupoli for Greece and the region.

Dr Tsakiris is an associate professor for geopolitics and energy policy at the University of Nicosia and a member of the board of directors of DESFA, the Greek Natural Gas Transmission System Operator.