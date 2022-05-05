President Zelenskyy talks about Greece, Turkey, and Ankara’s ‘double standards’

Earlier this week Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy gave an all-encompassing interview which aired on ERT – the Greek public broadcaster – and was later published in Kathimerini, in which he discussed Greece’s support for Ukraine, Turkey’s attempts to mediate a peace deal, Ankara’s “double standards” vis-a-vis the West and Russia, and much more.

Yiannis Souliotis, who traveled to Kyiv to interview President Zelenskyy for ERT and Kathimerini, joins our host Thanos Davelis to talk about his meeting with Ukraine’s president and the main takeaways from his interview.