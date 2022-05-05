PODCASTS

President Zelenskyy talks about Greece, Turkey, and Ankara’s ‘double standards’

President Zelenskyy talks about Greece, Turkey, and Ankara’s ‘double standards’

Earlier this week Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy gave an all-encompassing interview which aired on ERT – the Greek public broadcaster – and was later published in Kathimerini, in which he discussed Greece’s support for Ukraine, Turkey’s attempts to mediate a peace deal, Ankara’s “double standards” vis-a-vis the West and Russia, and much more. 

Yiannis Souliotis, who traveled to Kyiv to interview President Zelenskyy for ERT and Kathimerini, joins our host Thanos Davelis to talk about his meeting with Ukraine’s president and the main takeaways from his interview.

READ MORE
Greece prepares for a key summer tourist season
PODCASTS

Greece prepares for a key summer tourist season

New FSRU in Alexandroupoli highlights Greece’s key role as a regional energy hub
PODCASTS

New FSRU in Alexandroupoli highlights Greece’s key role as a regional energy hub

Mitsotakis’ visit to DC, what it means for US-Greece relations, and more
PODCASTS

Mitsotakis’ visit to DC, what it means for US-Greece relations, and more

Greece’s key role in efforts wean the Balkans off Russian gas
PODCASTS

Greece’s key role in efforts wean the Balkans off Russian gas

A ‘travesty of justice’: The conviction of Osman Kavala and the US response
PODCASTS

A ‘travesty of justice’: The conviction of Osman Kavala and the US response

The state of religious freedom in Turkey
PODCASTS

The state of religious freedom in Turkey