EU tweaks new sanctions on Russia to win over reluctant members

This week the EU proposed the toughest package of sanctions yet against Russia for its war in Ukraine, including an embargo on Russian oil.

However, some member states are worried about the impact on their own economies, and the EU has had to tweak its sanctions plan in a bid to win them over. As of Friday night there was still no green light in sight.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis.