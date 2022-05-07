PODCASTS

EU tweaks new sanctions on Russia to win over reluctant members

EU tweaks new sanctions on Russia to win over reluctant members

This week the EU proposed the toughest package of sanctions yet against Russia for its war in Ukraine, including an embargo on Russian oil.

However, some member states are worried about the impact on their own economies, and the EU has had to tweak its sanctions plan in a bid to win them over. As of Friday night there was still no green light in sight.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
Turkey’s ‘unprecedented’ violations are raising tensions in the Aegean
PODCASTS

Turkey’s ‘unprecedented’ violations are raising tensions in the Aegean

President Zelenskyy talks about Greece, Turkey, and Ankara’s ‘double standards’
PODCASTS

President Zelenskyy talks about Greece, Turkey, and Ankara’s ‘double standards’

Greece prepares for a key summer tourist season
PODCASTS

Greece prepares for a key summer tourist season

New FSRU in Alexandroupoli highlights Greece’s key role as a regional energy hub
PODCASTS

New FSRU in Alexandroupoli highlights Greece’s key role as a regional energy hub

Mitsotakis’ visit to DC, what it means for US-Greece relations, and more
PODCASTS

Mitsotakis’ visit to DC, what it means for US-Greece relations, and more

Greece’s key role in efforts wean the Balkans off Russian gas
PODCASTS

Greece’s key role in efforts wean the Balkans off Russian gas