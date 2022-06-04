Germany’s policy of ‘equal distances’ between Greece and Turkey

With Turkey escalating its provocations against Greece in the Aegean, we saw Germany once again – at least initially – call on “both sides” to reduce tensions. Following a reaction in Athens at this perceived neutrality, Germany’s government firmed up its stance and called Turkey’s overflights above Greek islands unacceptable.

Xenia Kounalaki, a journalist and the foreign editor at Kathimerini, joins Thanos Davelis to look at Berlin’s long-standing policy of “equal distances” between Greece and Turkey, and explore whether Germany’s latest call on Turkey to refrain from provoking Greece marks a more substantive shift in this policy.