Greece is more than a ‘pillar of stability,’ it is a paradigm

Last week in Washington, DC Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seized the opportunity to present Greece as more than a “pillar of stability” and a “reliable ally,” drawing a direct line between core American values and interests and fundamental Hellenic national issues.

Endy Zemenides, HALC’s executive director, joins Thanos Davelis to look at why, after last week, Greece is now a paradigm in terms of both geopolitics and values.