From the East Med to Congress: Cyprus and the Iron Dome, a wire-tapping scandal in Greece, Congress and the No Jets For Turkey campaign, and Dr Oz

Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss a number of developments – from the East Med to the halls of Congress. We look at reports indicating Cyprus has secured a deal to procure Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system, the latest reaction from Congress to reports that Turkey is planning to acquire more Russian S-400s, Dr Mehmet Oz’s senate campaign, and the wire tapping scandal unfolding in Greece.