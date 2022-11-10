Greece kicks off major gas exploration off the coast of Crete

Greece is kicking off a delayed natural gas exploration project with ExxonMobil, reserving two areas off southwestern Greece this week.

Potential natural gas reserves in the area are estimated to be between 70-90 trillion cubic feet, which would meet all of Greece’s gas needs and potentially cover 15-20 percent of Europe’s natural gas needs as well.

The decision comes at a critical time as Greece is cementing its role as a regional energy hub, and as European countries are working to break their dependence on Russian gas. Dr Theodoros Tsakiris joins Thanos Davelis to break down why this move is significant and could be a game-changer in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Dr Theodoros Tsakiris is an Associate Professor for Geopolitics and Energy Policy at the University of Nicosia, and is the Coordinator of the Task Force for the Expedition of Hydrocarbons Exploration and Production at the Ministry of Environment and Energy of Greece.

The views expressed in this interview are his personal opinions.