Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey, and the Balkan energy race

The recent announcement of a long-term energy agreement between Turkey and Bulgaria giving the latter access for 13 years to Turkish regasification terminals, came as a surprise to some and caused consternation in Athens. This comes as Greece is emerging as a key player in helping its northern neighbors in the Balkans – primarily Bulgaria – decouple from Russian gas through a number of projects.

Dr. Theodoros Tsakiris, an associate professor of geopolitics and energy policy at the University of Nicosia, joins Thanos Davelis to break down how energy has transformed Greece’s relationship with Bulgaria, what additional steps Greece can take to help its Balkan neighbors break their dependence on Russian energy, and look at where this latest deal between Sofia and Ankara fits in.