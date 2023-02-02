Time for the US to put more energy into solving the Cyprus problem

The UN Security Council just renewed the mandate for UNFICYP – the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus – for another year instead of for six months. The renewal comes amid controversy over the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, and is also occurring less than a week before the first round of presidential elections in Cyprus.

Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director, joins Thanos Davelis to break down these latest developments and look at why now is the time for the US to put more diplomatic energy into solving the Cyprus problem.