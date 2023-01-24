PODCASTS

The message from Davos: Greece is back

The message from Davos: Greece is back

This past week Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis traveled to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum.

Aside from a number of key meetings with leading business personalities, Mitsotakis also spoke to Fareed Zakaria in a wide ranging interview that covered Greece’s economic transformation, upcoming elections, and tensions with Turkey.

The overall message was clear: Greece is back, and in a big way. Tom Ellis, the editor-in-chief of Kathimerini English Edition, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis from Athens. 

Greek Current
