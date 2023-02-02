PODCASTS

Greece’s defense doctrine 27 years after the Imia crisis

27 years ago the Imia crisis brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of war. Almost three decades later, a lot has changed in terms of Greece’s defense doctrine. Today, as Turkey’s President Erdogan brings tensions in the Aegean to a boiling point, the lessons from this crisis are more important than ever.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the legacy of the Imia crisis and how it has impacted Greece’s defense doctrine. We also look at where Greece’s alliances – particularly with the US and France – fit in the broader picture, and what role Washington would play if Erdogan moved beyond rhetoric.

