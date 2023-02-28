PODCASTS

Be like Mike: Is Blinken making the most of the head start he got from Pompeo on US-Greece relations?

Last week’s visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Athens, and the launching of the fourth round of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue was by all accounts another positive step towards deepening the strategic relationship between Greece and the United States.

While the Biden administration has built on the positive momentum set by former Secretary Mike Pompeo, is it failing to make the most of this head start?

Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis to look at this question, and break down what more could – and should – be done by Secretary Blinken to take the US-Greece relationship from good to great.

