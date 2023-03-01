Alexandroupoli, seismic surveys near Crete, and Greece’s energy future

Energy has been at the top of the agenda over the past days. Last week’s 1st East Macedonia and Thrace Forum put the spotlight on the port city of Alexandroupoli, which is at the heart of key regional developments, while the recent announcement that seismic surveys were completed south and west of Crete is adding a new dimension to Greece’s plan to not only become an important transit hub for energy, but also an energy provider.

Dr. Yannis Maniatis joins Thanos Davelis to look at Alexandroupoli’s upgraded role in the region, the exciting prospects south and west of Crete, the vision for Greece’s energy future, and the role the US and EU can play here. Dr. Yannis Maniatis is an Associate Professor at the University of Piraeus. He previously served as Greece’s Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Change from 2013-2015.