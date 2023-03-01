PODCASTS

Alexandroupoli, seismic surveys near Crete, and Greece’s energy future

Alexandroupoli, seismic surveys near Crete, and Greece’s energy future

Energy has been at the top of the agenda over the past days. Last week’s 1st East Macedonia and Thrace Forum put the spotlight on the port city of Alexandroupoli, which is at the heart of key regional developments, while the recent announcement that seismic surveys were completed south and west of Crete is adding a new dimension to Greece’s plan to not only become an important transit hub for energy, but also an energy provider.

Dr. Yannis Maniatis joins Thanos Davelis to look at Alexandroupoli’s upgraded role in the region, the exciting prospects south and west of Crete, the vision for Greece’s energy future, and the role the US and EU can play here. Dr. Yannis Maniatis is an Associate Professor at the University of Piraeus. He previously served as Greece’s Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Change from 2013-2015.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Be like Mike: Is Blinken making the most of the head start he got from Pompeo on US-Greece relations?
PODCASTS

Be like Mike: Is Blinken making the most of the head start he got from Pompeo on US-Greece relations?

The central role of Alexandroupoli in US-Greek strategic cooperation
PODCASTS

The central role of Alexandroupoli in US-Greek strategic cooperation

Azerbaijan’s blockade of Nagorno Karabakh and its weaponization of environmentalism
PODCASTS

Azerbaijan’s blockade of Nagorno Karabakh and its weaponization of environmentalism

One year out: How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted Greece and the West
PODCASTS

One year out: How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted Greece and the West

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Athens
PODCASTS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Athens

The new president of Cyprus
PODCASTS

The new president of Cyprus