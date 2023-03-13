Will Turkish elections be free and fair?

Turkey’s President Erdogan has finally made it official, setting May 14 as the date for elections. After twenty years of dominating Turkish politics, and given the stakes for Erdogan, there are questions as to how far he will be willing to go on May 14th to ensure the results are in his favor. Expert Merve Tahiroglu joins Thanos Davelis to look at whether the upcoming elections in Turkey will be free and fair, and explore what can be done to ensure the election’s integrity.