In the wake of the tragic train crash in Greece: How could this happen?

In the wake of the tragic train crash in Greece, in which at least 57 people – mostly young students – lost their lives, the question on everyone’s mind is: How could this happen? While there have been promises to investigate the causes of the crash and ensure nothing like this happens again, this, as was recently pointed out by Nick Malkoutzis in an op-ed, is also an opportunity for Greek society to examine its role in this tragedy.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to look at how this tragedy could happen, and what it will take to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.