PODCASTS

In the wake of the tragic train crash in Greece: How could this happen?

In the wake of the tragic train crash in Greece: How could this happen?

In the wake of the tragic train crash in Greece, in which at least 57 people – mostly young students – lost their lives, the question on everyone’s mind is: How could this happen? While there have been promises to investigate the causes of the crash and ensure nothing like this happens again, this, as was recently pointed out by Nick Malkoutzis in an op-ed, is also an opportunity for Greek society to examine its role in this tragedy.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to look at how this tragedy could happen, and what it will take to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Anger and grief after deadly train crash in Greece
PODCASTS

Anger and grief after deadly train crash in Greece

Erdogan faces increasing criticism over earthquake response
PODCASTS

Erdogan faces increasing criticism over earthquake response

Alexandroupoli, seismic surveys near Crete, and Greece’s energy future
PODCASTS

Alexandroupoli, seismic surveys near Crete, and Greece’s energy future

Be like Mike: Is Blinken making the most of the head start he got from Pompeo on US-Greece relations?
PODCASTS

Be like Mike: Is Blinken making the most of the head start he got from Pompeo on US-Greece relations?

The central role of Alexandroupoli in US-Greek strategic cooperation
PODCASTS

The central role of Alexandroupoli in US-Greek strategic cooperation

Azerbaijan’s blockade of Nagorno Karabakh and its weaponization of environmentalism
PODCASTS

Azerbaijan’s blockade of Nagorno Karabakh and its weaponization of environmentalism