Does the sense of calm prevailing in the Aegean pave the way for dialogue with Turkey after elections?

Since the tragic earthquakes in Turkey it appears that a sense of calm is prevailing in the Aegean – at least for the moment – that has led to an improvement in ties between Greece and Turkey and a decrease in threats and provocations from Ankara. This is raising the question in diplomatic circles over the possibility that this moratorium on tensions could lead to substantive dialogue following the election cycle in both countries this May.

Professor Kostas Ifantis joins Thanos Davelis to look at where Greek-Turkish relations are today, break down whether a substantive dialogue with Turkey following elections is a realistic prospect, and look into what role the US can play in this discussion. Kostas Ifantis is a Professor of International Relations at the Department of International, European and Area Studies at Panteion University of Athens, and has previously served as Director for Research at the Policy Planning Center of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.