Greece and Israel foil Iran-backed Athens terror attack

Greek authorities foiled an Iranian-backed terrorist attack on Jews and Israelis in Athens earlier this week with Mossad’s assistance, which helped identify the connection between the local terror cell in Greece and Iran’s broader global terror operations.

Jonathan Schanzer, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Senior Vice President for Research with an expertise on terror financing and the Middle East, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this latest incident in Athens, highlight the importance of Greek-Israeli security cooperation, break down how Iran tries to use terror against Israeli and Jewish targets overseas, and explain why this should be a wake up call for Europe to stop turning a blind eye to Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism.

