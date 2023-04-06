PODCASTS

Why Erdogan is stepping up his regional charm offensive

Why Erdogan is stepping up his regional charm offensive

Erdogan has been on a charm offensive, working to “reset” ties with countries in the region – ties he effectively torpedoed over the last decade or so. While Erdogan wants a “reset” and “rapprochement” with countries like Egypt, Israel, the US, and even Syria, to end Turkey’s regional isolation, there will be a price to pay.

The question is whether Erdogan – or the opposition should it win the upcoming elections – can satisfy the demands coming from countries in the region and Washington. Prof. Henri Barkey, the Cohen Professor of International Relations at Lehigh University and Adjunct Senior Fellow for Middle East Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins Thanos Davelis to look into why Erdogan is stepping up his charm offensive at this moment, and what we should expect from these efforts.</p

Greek Current
READ MORE
Greece’s Balkan agenda, the latest trilateral in Cyprus, and more
PODCASTS

Greece’s Balkan agenda, the latest trilateral in Cyprus, and more

Greece and Israel foil Iran-backed Athens terror attack
PODCASTS

Greece and Israel foil Iran-backed Athens terror attack

Prime Minister Mitsotakis calls for elections, puts Greece in campaign mode
PODCASTS

Prime Minister Mitsotakis calls for elections, puts Greece in campaign mode

Does the sense of calm prevailing in the Aegean pave the way for dialogue with Turkey after elections?
PODCASTS

Does the sense of calm prevailing in the Aegean pave the way for dialogue with Turkey after elections?

Congress raises key questions on US-Turkey ties during hearings with Secretary Blinken
PODCASTS

Congress raises key questions on US-Turkey ties during hearings with Secretary Blinken

President Christodoulides’ proposal to engage the EU on the Cyprus issue
PODCASTS

President Christodoulides’ proposal to engage the EU on the Cyprus issue