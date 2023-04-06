Why Erdogan is stepping up his regional charm offensive

Erdogan has been on a charm offensive, working to “reset” ties with countries in the region – ties he effectively torpedoed over the last decade or so. While Erdogan wants a “reset” and “rapprochement” with countries like Egypt, Israel, the US, and even Syria, to end Turkey’s regional isolation, there will be a price to pay.

The question is whether Erdogan – or the opposition should it win the upcoming elections – can satisfy the demands coming from countries in the region and Washington. Prof. Henri Barkey, the Cohen Professor of International Relations at Lehigh University and Adjunct Senior Fellow for Middle East Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins Thanos Davelis to look into why Erdogan is stepping up his charm offensive at this moment, and what we should expect from these efforts.</p