Did Turkey target Syrian Kurdish leader and US personnel with a drone strike?

This weekend missiles from a drone nearly hit a US convoy carrying American personnel and Mazlum Kobane, a top American ally in the fight against the Islamic State and the commander in chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Kobane said he was the target of an assassination, while the Pentagon said the strikes “directly threatened the safety of US personnel” working to defeat IS.

Turkey is believed to have carried out the attack.

The question now is how will President Biden react?

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this latest troubling incident and explore what steps the Biden administration should take in order to signal to Erdogan that certain actions cross a red line.