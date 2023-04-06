Finland joins NATO as Turkey remains a headache for the alliance

Finland became NATO’s 31st member on Tuesday after Turkey lifted its veto on the Nordic country joining the alliance.

Expert Max Bergmann joins Thanos Davelis to look at why this marks a major shift in Europe’s security landscape and a setback for Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and look at what Turkey’s obstructionist position in NATO – whether it’s blocking Sweden’s membership bid, its ties to Russia, or its threats and provocations in the Aegean – means for the alliance in the long term.