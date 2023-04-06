PODCASTS

Finland joins NATO as Turkey remains a headache for the alliance

Finland became NATO’s 31st member on Tuesday after Turkey lifted its veto on the Nordic country joining the alliance.

Expert Max Bergmann joins Thanos Davelis to look at why this marks a major shift in Europe’s security landscape and a setback for Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and look at what Turkey’s obstructionist position in NATO – whether it’s blocking Sweden’s membership bid, its ties to Russia, or its threats and provocations in the Aegean – means for the alliance in the long term. 

Greek Current
Why Erdogan is stepping up his regional charm offensive
Greece’s Balkan agenda, the latest trilateral in Cyprus, and more
Greece and Israel foil Iran-backed Athens terror attack
Prime Minister Mitsotakis calls for elections, puts Greece in campaign mode
Does the sense of calm prevailing in the Aegean pave the way for dialogue with Turkey after elections?
Congress raises key questions on US-Turkey ties during hearings with Secretary Blinken
