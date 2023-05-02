PODCASTS

The questions a possible revival of Nabucco raises for the EU and Greece

The questions a possible revival of Nabucco raises for the EU and Greece

At the beginning of 2023 Bulgaria gained access to Turkey’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that would help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia.

This had come to a surprise to some in Athens, as Greece and Bulgaria have accelerated their energy cooperation through projects like the IGB natural gas pipeline and the FSRU in Alexandroupolis.

It appears Bulgaria is now looking to deepen its ties with Turkey, with some raising the prospect of reviving a version of the Nabucco plan, which was disregarded in 2013 in favor of TAP.

Dr. Thedoros Tsakiris, an Associate Professor of Geopolitics and Energy Policy at the University of Nicosia, joins Thanos Davelis to explain why a possible return of Nabucco should raise concerns not only in Athens, but at the EU level as well.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Greece seeks a delicate balance in the Balkans amid tensions between Serbia and Kosovo
PODCASTS

Greece seeks a delicate balance in the Balkans amid tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

F-35s, C-130s, and Greece’s qualitative edge
PODCASTS

F-35s, C-130s, and Greece’s qualitative edge

Greece: From the depths of crisis to a European success story
PODCASTS

Greece: From the depths of crisis to a European success story

What young voters are looking for in the upcoming elections in Greece
PODCASTS

What young voters are looking for in the upcoming elections in Greece

The final countdown: Campaign for Greece’s election officially kicks off
PODCASTS

The final countdown: Campaign for Greece’s election officially kicks off

Armenian Genocide remembered amid alarms over Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
PODCASTS

Armenian Genocide remembered amid alarms over Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno Karabakh