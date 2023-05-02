The questions a possible revival of Nabucco raises for the EU and Greece

At the beginning of 2023 Bulgaria gained access to Turkey’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that would help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia.

This had come to a surprise to some in Athens, as Greece and Bulgaria have accelerated their energy cooperation through projects like the IGB natural gas pipeline and the FSRU in Alexandroupolis.

It appears Bulgaria is now looking to deepen its ties with Turkey, with some raising the prospect of reviving a version of the Nabucco plan, which was disregarded in 2013 in favor of TAP.

Dr. Thedoros Tsakiris, an Associate Professor of Geopolitics and Energy Policy at the University of Nicosia, joins Thanos Davelis to explain why a possible return of Nabucco should raise concerns not only in Athens, but at the EU level as well.