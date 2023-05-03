PODCASTS

A push to resolve Greek-Turkish disputes after upcoming elections?

A push to resolve Greek-Turkish disputes after upcoming elections?

Last week at the Delphi Economic Forum we heard Greece’s main western partners – notably the US and Germany – hint that there will be a push to resolve long-standing Greek-Turkish disputes after the upcoming elections. At the same time, the Forum looked at the significance of the 3+1 partnership between Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and the US. Expert Konstantinos Filis joins Thanos Davelis to break down whether a compromise between Athens and Ankara could be on the horizon, and look into what more Washington can do to send the message that the 3+1 partnership is a top priority.

Greek Current
READ MORE
The questions a possible revival of Nabucco raises for the EU and Greece
PODCASTS

The questions a possible revival of Nabucco raises for the EU and Greece

F-35s, C-130s, and Greece’s qualitative edge
PODCASTS

F-35s, C-130s, and Greece’s qualitative edge

Greece: From the depths of crisis to a European success story
PODCASTS

Greece: From the depths of crisis to a European success story

What young voters are looking for in the upcoming elections in Greece
PODCASTS

What young voters are looking for in the upcoming elections in Greece

The final countdown: Campaign for Greece’s election officially kicks off
PODCASTS

The final countdown: Campaign for Greece’s election officially kicks off

Armenian Genocide remembered amid alarms over Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
PODCASTS

Armenian Genocide remembered amid alarms over Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno Karabakh