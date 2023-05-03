A push to resolve Greek-Turkish disputes after upcoming elections?

Last week at the Delphi Economic Forum we heard Greece’s main western partners – notably the US and Germany – hint that there will be a push to resolve long-standing Greek-Turkish disputes after the upcoming elections. At the same time, the Forum looked at the significance of the 3+1 partnership between Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and the US. Expert Konstantinos Filis joins Thanos Davelis to break down whether a compromise between Athens and Ankara could be on the horizon, and look into what more Washington can do to send the message that the 3+1 partnership is a top priority.