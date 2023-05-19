The 30-year genocide: When Turkey destroyed its Christians

On May 19 we commemorate the genocide of the Greeks of Pontus, a chapter of a broader genocide perpetrated by the Turkish state in the early 20th century against its Christian inhabitants that resulted in the deaths of more than 2.5 million Armenians, Greeks, and Assyrians. Professor Dror Ze’evi, the co-author of the book “The Thirty-Year Genocide: Turkey’s Destruction of Its Christian Minorities, 1894-1924,” joins Thanos Davelis to look into how Turkey’s Greek, Armenian, and Assyrian communities disappeared as a result of a staggered campaign of genocide.