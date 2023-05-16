Erdogan in the driver’s seat as Turkey prepares for runoff election

A day after a hotly contested election, Turkish President Erdogan is in the lead, defying the polls to enter an expected run-off for the presidency at the end of May, a contest where Erdogan now appears to be the clear favorite.

Ayla Jean Yackley, a journalist covering Turkey with stories in The Financial Times, Politico, and other major outlets, joins Thanos Davelis to break down the key takeaways from Sunday’s critical election, including who the big winners of the night were, and what this means for the campaigns of President Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu as they head into a runoff on May 28.