PODCASTS

Erdogan in the driver’s seat as Turkey prepares for runoff election

Erdogan in the driver’s seat as Turkey prepares for runoff election

A day after a hotly contested election, Turkish President Erdogan is in the lead, defying the polls to enter an expected run-off for the presidency at the end of May, a contest where Erdogan now appears to be the clear favorite.

Ayla Jean Yackley, a journalist covering Turkey with stories in The Financial Times, Politico, and other major outlets, joins Thanos Davelis to break down the key takeaways from Sunday’s critical election, including who the big winners of the night were, and what this means for the campaigns of President Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu as they head into a runoff on May 28.

Greek Current
READ MORE
President Christodoulides’ trip to Israel and the message it sends about Cyprus-Israel ties
PODCASTS

President Christodoulides’ trip to Israel and the message it sends about Cyprus-Israel ties

Greek election heats up as party leaders debate the issues
PODCASTS

Greek election heats up as party leaders debate the issues

Athens emerges as a magnet for Israelis buying Greek real estate
PODCASTS

Athens emerges as a magnet for Israelis buying Greek real estate

With elections around the corner, is Erdogan feeling the heat?
PODCASTS

With elections around the corner, is Erdogan feeling the heat?

How Erdogan could try to undermine the election and engineer a win
PODCASTS

How Erdogan could try to undermine the election and engineer a win

Can Greece become an educational hub?
PODCASTS

Can Greece become an educational hub?