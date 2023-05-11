PODCASTS

Athens emerges as a magnet for Israelis buying Greek real estate

Athens is currently on the radar for many looking to purchase real estate, but it has also emerged as a magnet for Israelis looking to escape a cost of living crisis at home, and more recently, Israel’s political turmoil.

Sean Mathews, an Athens based journalist, joins Thanos Davelis to look at why Israelis are drawn to Athens, what this means for Athenian real estate, and why Athens has emerged as a safe bet for many across the region. 

Greek Current
