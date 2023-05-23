A ‘political earthquake’ as Mitsotakis wins a landslide victory in Greece’s elections

Greece’s ruling party New Democracy achieved a huge victory in Sunday’s election, managing to gain a double-digit lead over its main rival, the left-wing SYRIZA, which saw its support melt away.

The margin far outstripped pollsters’ forecasts, and raises questions about the future of SYRIZA and Alexis Tsipras.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis described the victory as a “political earthquake” that shows New Democracy has the backing to govern alone, setting the stage for another round of elections later this summer.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest breakdown from Sunday’s election, from Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ historic win to the questions the result has raised about Alexis Tsipras’ political future.