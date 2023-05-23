PODCASTS

A ‘political earthquake’ as Mitsotakis wins a landslide victory in Greece’s elections

A ‘political earthquake’ as Mitsotakis wins a landslide victory in Greece’s elections

Greece’s ruling party New Democracy achieved a huge victory in Sunday’s election, managing to gain a double-digit lead over its main rival, the left-wing SYRIZA, which saw its support melt away. 

The margin far outstripped pollsters’ forecasts, and raises questions about the future of SYRIZA and Alexis Tsipras. 
Prime Minister Mitsotakis described the victory as a “political earthquake” that shows New Democracy has the backing to govern alone, setting the stage for another round of elections later this summer. 

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest breakdown from Sunday’s election, from Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ historic win to the questions the result has raised about Alexis Tsipras’ political future.

Elections Politics
READ MORE
Albania detains ethnic Greek candidate, raising tensions with Greece
PODCASTS

Albania detains ethnic Greek candidate, raising tensions with Greece

The 30-year genocide: When Turkey destroyed its Christians
PODCASTS

The 30-year genocide: When Turkey destroyed its Christians

Is the worst yet to come as Erdogan prepares for another term?
PODCASTS

Is the worst yet to come as Erdogan prepares for another term?

Greece: From Europe’s headache to a success story
PODCASTS

Greece: From Europe’s headache to a success story

Erdogan in the driver’s seat as Turkey prepares for runoff election
PODCASTS

Erdogan in the driver’s seat as Turkey prepares for runoff election

President Christodoulides’ trip to Israel and the message it sends about Cyprus-Israel ties
PODCASTS

President Christodoulides’ trip to Israel and the message it sends about Cyprus-Israel ties