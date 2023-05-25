Turkey election ‘kingmaker’ endorses Erdogan

This week Sinan Ogan, the nationalist “kingmaker” who came third in Turkey’s elections, endorsed President Erdogan, and his voters could hold the key to victory on Sunday in Turkey’s runoff.

Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to look at how this could impact the election results. We also break down why Erdogan’s better than expected showing in the first election caught Turkey observers by surprise, and what the Turkey-watching world should learn from this.