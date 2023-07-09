PODCASTS

Has the West given Turkey too much leverage over Sweden?

Has the West given Turkey too much leverage over Sweden?

Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director, joins Thanos Davelis to break down how NATO allies have given Turkey too much leverage when it comes to Sweden’s membership bid and look at the latest developments on the proposed sale of F-16s to Turkey.

We also look at how Greece’s elections have led to a shakeup in Greece’s representation in the US and what this means for US-Greece relations, while assessing if there is any new momentum on the Cyprus issue.

