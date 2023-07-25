PODCASTS

Greece is ‘fighting a war’ against wildfires

Wildfires have continued to rage across Greece, with Prime Minister Mitsotakis saying on Monday that the country is “fighting a war” against the fires. Greece’s fire service capabilities have been stretched as new fires emerge amid a sweltering heatwave. 

In Rhodes, where a wildfire has cut across the island, the government and locals have mounted the largest ever island evacuation to move close to 19,000 people to safety. Evacuations have also taken place on Corfu and in other locations. 

Eleni Varvitsioti, the Financial Times correspondent for Greece and Cyprus based in Athens, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest update on the wildfires burning across Greece and the ongoing efforts to not only extinguish the flames, but rescue people in harm’s way.

