49 years since the restoration of democracy in Greece
Earlier this week Greece celebrated 49 years since the restoration of democracy after seven years of military dictatorship. Harris Mylonas, an associate professor of political science and international affairs at the George Washington Elliott School of International Affairs and the producer of the groundbreaking documentary about Andreas Papandreou and PASOK, “The Search For Andreas”, joins Thanos Davelis to look at this historic moment and explore its legacy today.