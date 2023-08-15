49 years since Turkey’s second invasion of Cyprus

Every year on July 20th we remember the beginning of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus. July 20th, however, only marks phase one of the Turkish invasion. On August 14th, 1974 – despite the collapse of the dictatorship in Greece, the restoration of a democratic government in Cyprus, and the diplomatic efforts underway to find a way forward – Turkey launched phase two of its invasion, or Attila II.

Historian Andrew Novo joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the second phase of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus that led to the illegal occupation of nearly 40% of Cyprus, a score of human rights violations, and the displacement of some 150,000 people from their homes.

Andrew Novo holds a doctorate in history from the University of Oxford. He is Professor of Strategic Studies at the National Defense University’s College of International Security Affairs, and he is a specialist in the history of the Mediterranean world, both ancient and modern. The views expressed on our show do not reflect the National Defense University, the Department of Defense or the United States government.