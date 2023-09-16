‘Time is of the essence’: Ending Azerbaijan’s genocidal blockade of Artsakh

This week Washington DC turned its attention to Nagorno Karabakh – or Artsakh – once again, with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee holding a hearing on the failure to break Azerbaijan’s genocidal blockade of Artsakh that has left some 120,000 Armenians on the brink of starvation.

Senator Menendez, the chairman of the Committee, was emphatic about the urgency of the situation in Artsakh, stating, “as we sit here today with the lives of so many people hanging in the balance, time is of the essence.”

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to explain how US diplomacy has failed Armenians in Artsakh, and look to the past for analogies that could guide policymakers looking to support the people of Artsakh and end this blockade.