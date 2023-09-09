The uncertain future of the historic Greek population in Turkey

Over the past few years it seems that the island of Imvros, a Turkish island in the Aegean Sea with a historic Greek population, is experiencing what’s been described by some as a small Greek renaissance, as some descendants of the Greeks who were largely displaced in the 1960s have begun trickling back.

Elsewhere in Turkey, however, the picture is bleak. Out of a population of some 200,000 Greeks who were allowed to stay following the population exchange between Greece and Turkey in 1923, only some 2,000 remain.

Piotr Zalewski, The Economist’s Turkey correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to look at this Greek comeback on Imvros, a small bright spot in an otherwise bleak picture for the remaining Greek community of Turkey.