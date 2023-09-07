A window of opportunity for Greek-Turkish relations?

Greece’s foreign minister held a much anticipated meeting with his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday in which the two sides agreed on a “roadmap” to revive high-level contacts between their countries and seek “new approaches” to problems as part of an effort to improve ties.

Constantinos Filis, the Director of the Institute of Global Affairs and an associate professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest takeaways from this meeting in Ankara, and offers a look ahead at what will likely be a crucial period in Greek-Turkish relations.