With friends like these… Erdogan’s PBS interview sets the stage at the UN

As the week kicked off at the UN in New York, Turkish President Erdogan sat with PBS NewsHour for a one-on-one interview, where he talked about Turkey’s relations with the US, with Greece, the state of human rights in his country, and his ties to Putin’s Russia.

Aside from his outbursts at journalist Amna Nawaz over her questions on human rights, Erdogan also raised eyebrows with his statements on Russia, which he said he trusts just as much as the West, and his comment that Senator Bob Menendez isn’t familiar with Turkey after a question about Congress and the potential sale of F-16s.

Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this interview and break down what else we need to look out for when it comes to Hellenic issues at the UNGA this week.