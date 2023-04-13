Greece and Egypt’s deepening strategic relationship

Egypt’s foreign minister was just in Athens, meeting with both Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Dendias.

The visit put the spotlight on the Greek-Egyptian relationship as both countries look to further strengthen their strategic ties, including on energy, and on regional partnerships such as the East Med Gas Forum and the trilateral between Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt.

The visit also addressed Turkey’s role in the region, especially given Turkish President Erdogan’s charm offensive vis-a-vis Egypt and the lull in tensions between Greece and Turkey.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the deepening relationship between Athens and Cairo, and look into the potential for honest and sincere dialogue with Ankara