PODCASTS

Greece and Egypt’s deepening strategic relationship

Greece and Egypt’s deepening strategic relationship

Egypt’s foreign minister was just in Athens, meeting with both Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Dendias.

The visit put the spotlight on the Greek-Egyptian relationship as both countries look to further strengthen their strategic ties, including on energy, and on regional partnerships such as the East Med Gas Forum and the trilateral between Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt.

The visit also addressed Turkey’s role in the region, especially given Turkish President Erdogan’s charm offensive vis-a-vis Egypt and the lull in tensions between Greece and Turkey.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the deepening relationship between Athens and Cairo, and look into the potential for honest and sincere dialogue with Ankara

Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
The Saudi Arabia-Iran deal and the view from Greece and Cyprus
PODCASTS

The Saudi Arabia-Iran deal and the view from Greece and Cyprus

Greece seeks a delicate balance in the Balkans amid tensions between Serbia and Kosovo
PODCASTS

Greece seeks a delicate balance in the Balkans amid tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

The reasons why Erdogan might be re-elected
PODCASTS

The reasons why Erdogan might be re-elected

Did Turkey target Syrian Kurdish leader and US personnel with a drone strike?
PODCASTS

Did Turkey target Syrian Kurdish leader and US personnel with a drone strike?

Why the Kurds will be decisive in Turkey’s elections
PODCASTS

Why the Kurds will be decisive in Turkey’s elections

Greek elections: Undecided voters and coalition governments
PODCASTS

Greek elections: Undecided voters and coalition governments