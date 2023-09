On Wednesday Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a much anticipated meeting with Turkish President Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look at how the two leaders are expected to build on the positive atmosphere we’ve seen these past months, while looking ahead at what we can expect to see as part of this positive agenda.