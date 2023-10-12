PODCASTS

Greece ready to assist in the aftermath of Hamas terrorist attack

The foreign ministers of Greece and Cyprus were just in Oman, where EU ministers met with their Gulf counterparts. Needless to say, the planned agenda got thrown out the window with the Hammas terrorist attack against Israel taking center stage.

Following meetings in Oman, Greece’s Foreign Minister said he had been in talks with his counterparts from the Gulf and other Arab countries, and announced a plan aimed at de-escalating tensions, indicating that Greece stands ready to play its part.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look at what this Hamas terrorist attack could mean for the region, and discuss the role that Greece – which has strong ties with Israel and Arab countries – can play in its aftermath. 

Greek Current
