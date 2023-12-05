Mitsotakis at COP28: Renewables and the ‘new Greece’ that is emerging

This weekend at COP28 Prime Minister Mitsotakis stated that despite the “climate devastation” experienced this year “a new Greece is emerging” that will see renewables, where Greece had “one of the best performances of any European country,” take center stage. Nikos Tsafos, the chief energy advisor to the Prime Minister of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this Greek success story and look at how renewable energy investments — from wind and solar to green islands — are changing Greece’s energy mix and redrawing the region’s energy map.