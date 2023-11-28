Greece prepares for upcoming Erdogan visit to Athens

In about two weeks Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Athens, marking the third meeting in five months between the two leaders. While the frequency of their meetings and the de-escalation of tensions are positives, the absence of tensions or conflict does not mean normalization and peace.

Constantinos Filis, the director of the Institute of Global Affairs and an associate professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what we should expect from the upcoming meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdogan in Athens, and look at what Turkey’s distancing from the West means for Greece.