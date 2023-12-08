Mitsotakis and Erdogan commit to ‘calm waters’ in the Aegean

All eyes were on Athens on Thursday as Prime Minister Mitsotakis met with Turkey’s President Erdogan, with the two leaders reiterating their commitment to “calm waters” in the Aegean. John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist based in Athens and Al Jazeera’s Southeast Europe correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the key takeaways from President Erdogan’s visit to Athens, including whether we are witnessing the beginning of a reset in relations after years of tensions.