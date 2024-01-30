Russia’s attempts to split the Orthodox Church in Africa

In 2019 the Greek Orthodox Patriarchs of Constantinople and Alexandria recognised the independence of the newly formed Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Since then, Moscow has attempted to undermine not only the Ecumenical Patriarchate, but also the Patriarch of Alexandria, which claims exclusive jurisdiction over Africa and accuses the Russian church of meddling in the continent.

Prof. George Demacopoulos joins Thanos Davelis to explore why Russia is trying to split the Orthodox Church in Africa, and explain why this should be viewed as part of a larger Russian project whereby Putin uses the church to advance his own global ambitions.

Prof. Demacopoulos is the Fr. John Meyendorff & Patterson Family Chair of Orthodox Christian Studies at Fordham University. He is Co-Founding Director of Fordham’s Orthodox Christian Studies Center and Co-Founding Editor of the Journal of Orthodox Christian Studies.