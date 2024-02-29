PODCASTS

Why Egypt is keeping officials in the US and Europe up at night

The current crisis in the Middle East – from Gaza to the Red Sea – is threatening the stability of Egypt, one of the most important countries in the Arab world. Policymakers from Washington to Athens know that if Egypt falls the aftershocks would be felt across the region, as the ensuing social explosion would cause chaos, uncontrollable migrant flows to Europe and the creation of another trouble spot – beyond Libya – in the region.

Alexis Papachelas, Kathimerini’s editor in chief, joins Thanos Davelis to look at why there is good reason to worry about Egypt in Washington, Brussels, and Athens.

