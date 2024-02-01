PODCASTS

The standoff between Brussels and Hungary, aid to Ukraine, and the view from Greece

The standoff between Brussels and Hungary, aid to Ukraine, and the view from Greece

On Thursday European leaders will look to overcome growing resistance to further aid for Ukraine, with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowing to defy EU pressure to approve a four-year €50 billion aid package to the war torn country. EU support is seen as crucial to Ukraine’s war effort.

John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist based in Athens and Al Jazeera’s Southeast Europe correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the stakes for Ukraine and why Orban is insisting on this standoff. We also break down the view from Greece, with Prime Minister Mitsotakis reiterating this week that Athens remains committed to supporting Ukraine.

EU Ukraine Diplomacy
READ MORE
US policy in Syria and the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran
PODCASTS

US policy in Syria and the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran

The lessons from Erdogan’s handling of Sweden’s NATO bid
PODCASTS

The lessons from Erdogan’s handling of Sweden’s NATO bid

Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan
PODCASTS

Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan

Prospects for Greek-Turkish relations in 2024
PODCASTS

Prospects for Greek-Turkish relations in 2024

Blinken meets with Mitsotakis in Greece
PODCASTS

Blinken meets with Mitsotakis in Greece

What the US presidential elections could mean for Greece
PODCASTS

What the US presidential elections could mean for Greece