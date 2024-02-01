The standoff between Brussels and Hungary, aid to Ukraine, and the view from Greece

On Thursday European leaders will look to overcome growing resistance to further aid for Ukraine, with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowing to defy EU pressure to approve a four-year €50 billion aid package to the war torn country. EU support is seen as crucial to Ukraine’s war effort.

John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist based in Athens and Al Jazeera’s Southeast Europe correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the stakes for Ukraine and why Orban is insisting on this standoff. We also break down the view from Greece, with Prime Minister Mitsotakis reiterating this week that Athens remains committed to supporting Ukraine.